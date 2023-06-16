REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Raised to $15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on REVG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REV Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REVG stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.96 million, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.47 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 0.76%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in REV Group by 4,975.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 509,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 563.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 186,146 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

