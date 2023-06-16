Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $60.00 at Raymond James

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on PLAY. UBS Group began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ PLAY opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
