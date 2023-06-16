Bank of America Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $82.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

PHM opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $74.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,104,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,627 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

