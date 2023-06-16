DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DTE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DTE opened at $113.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

