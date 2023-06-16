Loop Capital Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $300.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE HD opened at $302.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.57. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $303.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

