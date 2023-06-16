Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $44.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $188.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.60 million. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Further Reading

