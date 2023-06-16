Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) PT Raised to $21.00

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BSRR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

BSRR stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $260.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1,005.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

