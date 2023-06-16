DA Davidson Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $132.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.05.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE MTB opened at $124.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

