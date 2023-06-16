D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $130.00 at Bank of America

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DHI. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.22.

NYSE DHI opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.29. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $117.39.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

