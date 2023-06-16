D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $130.00 at Bank of America

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DHI. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.22.
D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE DHI opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.29. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $117.39.
Insider Activity at D.R. Horton
In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.
