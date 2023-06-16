DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s previous close.

DV has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,220,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,220,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $336,251.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,409.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,975. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

