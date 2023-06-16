BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s previous close.

NTST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

