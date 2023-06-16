Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $456.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.50. Intuit has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,916,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 30.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

