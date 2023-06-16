DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Hold”

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $73.00. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.48.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $5,480,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,557.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $7,886,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $5,480,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,557.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,068,940 shares of company stock worth $68,779,604. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in DoorDash by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

