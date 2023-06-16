Citigroup Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.13) target price on the transport operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.79) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 150.33 ($1.88).

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 137.60 ($1.72) on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 89.55 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.50 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of £966.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,965.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

