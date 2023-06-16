TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $113.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.91.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,237,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

