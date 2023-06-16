Reviewing nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) and Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY)

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) and Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of nVent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of nVent Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares nVent Electric and Landis+Gyr Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nVent Electric $2.91 billion 2.75 $399.80 million $2.53 19.09 Landis+Gyr Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

nVent Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Landis+Gyr Group.

This table compares nVent Electric and Landis+Gyr Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nVent Electric 14.41% 16.08% 8.89% Landis+Gyr Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for nVent Electric and Landis+Gyr Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nVent Electric 0 1 3 0 2.75 Landis+Gyr Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

nVent Electric currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.52%. Landis+Gyr Group has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.78%. Given Landis+Gyr Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Landis+Gyr Group is more favorable than nVent Electric.

Summary

nVent Electric beats Landis+Gyr Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment offers fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures; and engineered electrical and fastening products. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people; and provides thermal management systems comprising heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. It sells its products under the CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER brands. The company markets its products through electrical distributors, data center contractors, original equipment manufacturers, and maintenance contractors. It serves the energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Landis+Gyr Group

(Get Rating)

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions. It also provides various advanced metering infrastructure offerings, including software, meter data management, installation, implementation, consulting, maintenance support, and related services; and develops and provides electronic devices for analyzing electricity usage in households. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware and smart charging software comprising demand response and flexibility management, as well as cybersecurity solutions. The company was formerly known as Landis+Gyr Holding AG. Landis+Gyr Group AG was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Cham, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.