Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) and Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) Critical Survey

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) and Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brink’s and Jayud Global Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Brink's alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brink’s $4.54 billion 0.74 $170.60 million $2.45 29.67 Jayud Global Logistics $651.99 million 0.11 N/A N/A N/A

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Jayud Global Logistics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brink’s 2.50% 60.26% 4.60% Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Brink’s and Jayud Global Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.4% of Brink’s shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Brink’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brink’s and Jayud Global Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brink’s 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jayud Global Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brink’s presently has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.80%. Given Brink’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brink’s is more favorable than Jayud Global Logistics.

Summary

Brink’s beats Jayud Global Logistics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co. provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables. The company was founded by Perry Brink and Fidelia Brink on May 5, 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Jayud Global Logistics

(Get Rating)

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems. Jayud Global Logistics Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.