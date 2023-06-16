Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $114.66 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.66.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $111.65 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

