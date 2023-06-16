Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Critical Comparison

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Qualys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Zscaler shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qualys and Zscaler’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $489.72 million 9.92 $107.99 million $2.89 45.57 Zscaler $1.09 billion 21.18 -$390.28 million ($1.89) -83.78

Analyst Recommendations

Qualys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zscaler. Zscaler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Qualys and Zscaler, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 4 5 6 0 2.13 Zscaler 0 14 21 1 2.64

Qualys currently has a consensus price target of $138.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.04%. Zscaler has a consensus price target of $169.05, suggesting a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Zscaler’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zscaler is more favorable than Qualys.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and Zscaler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 22.03% 34.13% 15.34% Zscaler -18.20% -39.82% -7.14%

Risk & Volatility

Qualys has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zscaler has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zscaler beats Qualys on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security. Its integrated suite of IT, security, and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify and manage IT assets, collect, and analyze IT security data, discover, and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend, and implement remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT, security, and compliance solutions. The company offers its solutions through its sales teams, as well as through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. The company also provides Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across business applications, as well as provides an easy to understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, it offers Posture Control solutions comprising Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and PaaS to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management that detects and remediates excessive or unused cloud permissions and enforces least privileged access without disrupting productivity; Infrastructure as Code (IaC), which analyzes IaC templates to identify misconfigurations and other security issues prior to deployment to cloud infrastructure; and Vulnerability Scanning and Data Loss Prevention solutions. The company's platform modules include Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Log Servers. It serves customers in airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services industries. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

