Analysts Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price at $208.04

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $189.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,301 shares of company stock worth $16,959,728. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

