Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) versus PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Critical Comparison

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PopReach and Activision Blizzard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get PopReach alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PopReach 0 0 1 0 3.00 Activision Blizzard 0 0 15 0 3.00

PopReach presently has a consensus price target of $0.45, suggesting a potential upside of 147.93%. Activision Blizzard has a consensus price target of $91.53, suggesting a potential upside of 12.38%. Given PopReach’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PopReach is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PopReach N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Activision Blizzard $7.53 billion 8.49 $1.51 billion $2.35 34.66

This table compares PopReach and Activision Blizzard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than PopReach.

Profitability

This table compares PopReach and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PopReach N/A N/A N/A Activision Blizzard 22.82% 12.97% 9.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats PopReach on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PopReach

(Get Rating)

PopReach Corporation operates as a multi-platform technology company. Its portfolio includes PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an ecommerce and creative advertising technology platform. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates digital distribution of content, online social connectivity, and the creation of user-generated content. In addition, it operates esports leagues and offer digital advertising content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's key product franchises include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Overwatch League, and Candy Crush. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PopReach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PopReach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.