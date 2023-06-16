Critical Analysis: Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) versus Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) and Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Mallinckrodt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $347,358.00 11.89 -$7.27 million ($1.17) -0.59 Mallinckrodt $1.91 billion 0.00 -$911.20 million N/A N/A

Lexaria Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mallinckrodt.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

11.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lexaria Bioscience and Mallinckrodt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Mallinckrodt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -1,984.20% -101.87% -98.49% Mallinckrodt -56.33% -59.80% -16.98%

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. The company develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods. Its DehydraTECH is used with a range of active molecules encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, pain medications, hormones, PDE5 inhibitors, antivirals, oral nicotine and its analogs, and various cannabinoids. The company's DehydraTECH technology evaluates for a variety of therapeutic indications, including hypertension, heart disease, dementia, and diabetes. It is suitable for a variety of product formats, such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over the counter, and consumer packaged goods. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kelowna, Canada.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; cultured skin substitutes; and gastrointestinal products. It offers Acthar Gel, a repository corticotropin injection for rheumatoid arthritis, infantile spasms, systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, systemic dermatomyositis, symptomatic sarcoidosis, severe acute and chronic allergic, and inflammatory diseases; INOmax, a vasodilator to enhance oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Therakos photopheresis, an immunotherapy treatment platform; Amitiza for constipation; and StrataGraft for the treatment of adults with deep partial-thickness burns. The company is also developing Terlipressin for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; and SLN 501 is a ribonucleic acid silencing therap. In addition, it provides specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company markets its branded products to physicians, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. Mallinckrodt plc has collaboration with Silence Therapeutics plc to develop and commercialize ribonucleic acid interference drug targets. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. On October 12, 2020, Mallinckrodt plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

