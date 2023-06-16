Head to Head Contrast: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) vs. Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN)

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Akanda and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Tilray
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1.88
Tilray has a consensus target price of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 191.30%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than Akanda.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Akanda and Tilray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akanda
|$2.62 million
|1.10
|-$11.66 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Tilray
|$628.37 million
|1.58
|-$476.80 million
|($3.04)
|-0.53
Akanda has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.
Risk & Volatility
Akanda has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Akanda and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akanda
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Tilray
|-294.54%
|-6.51%
|-5.26%
Summary
Tilray beats Akanda on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Akanda
Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.