Head to Head Contrast: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) vs. Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN)

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Akanda and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 2 5 1 0 1.88

Tilray has a consensus target price of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 191.30%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than Akanda.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.4% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Akanda and Tilray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $2.62 million 1.10 -$11.66 million N/A N/A Tilray $628.37 million 1.58 -$476.80 million ($3.04) -0.53

Akanda has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Risk & Volatility

Akanda has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akanda and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A Tilray -294.54% -6.51% -5.26%

Summary

Tilray beats Akanda on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

