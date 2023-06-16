Head-To-Head Survey: RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) vs. D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) and D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and D’Ieteren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -16.60% 3.91% 1.16% D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and D’Ieteren Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $1.79 billion 0.09 -$261.51 million ($17.78) -0.56 D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A 1.83 102.15

Analyst Ratings

D’Ieteren Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D’Ieteren Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for RumbleON and D’Ieteren Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 1 2 0 2.67 D’Ieteren Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

RumbleON presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.20%. Given RumbleON’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than D’Ieteren Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of D’Ieteren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RumbleON beats D’Ieteren Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

(Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About D’Ieteren Group

(Get Rating)

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Microlino, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services. The company also provides vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services under the Carglass, Safelite, Lebeau Vitres d'auto, Speedy Glass, O'Brien, Smith&Smith, and Autoglass brand names; and manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. In addition, it offers notebooks, planners, writing tools, bags, and reading accessories, as well as smart writing system and mobile apps. Further, the company distributes aftermarket parts for material handling, construction, and agricultural & industrial equipment. Additionally, it manages real estate assets, including offices, workshops, concessions, logistics centers, residential units, car parks, and landbanks; reconverts and redevelops sites; and offers real estate advice. D'Ieteren Group SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.