Brokerages Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) PT at $276.60

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $256.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.89. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

