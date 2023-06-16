Head to Head Contrast: Masco (NYSE:MAS) vs. AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) and AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Masco and AAON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco 9.65% -237.83% 15.50% AAON 12.26% 21.81% 14.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Masco and AAON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco $8.68 billion 1.45 $844.00 million $3.57 15.69 AAON $888.79 million 5.73 $100.38 million $2.19 42.85

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Masco has higher revenue and earnings than AAON. Masco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

91.5% of Masco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of AAON shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Masco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of AAON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Masco and AAON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco 2 2 8 0 2.50 AAON 0 1 1 0 2.50

Masco currently has a consensus price target of $58.71, indicating a potential upside of 4.81%. AAON has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.16%. Given Masco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Masco is more favorable than AAON.

Dividends

Masco pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. AAON pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Masco pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AAON pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Masco has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Masco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Masco has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAON has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Masco beats AAON on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products. This segment provides its products under the DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, KRAUS, EASY DRAIN, STEAMIST, ELITESTEAM, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, COBRA PRO, and MASTER PLUMBER brands. Its Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains, and waterproofing products, as well as paint applicators and accessories; cabinet and door hardware, functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, closet organization systems, and picture hanging accessories; decorative bath hardware, mirrors, and shower accessories and doors; and decorative indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, landscape lighting, and LED lighting systems. This segment provides its products under the BEHR, KILZ, WHIZZ, Elder & Jenks, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KICHLER, and ÉLAN brands. It sells its products to the plumbing, heating, and hardware wholesalers; home centers and online retailers; hardware stores; electrical and landscape distributors; lighting showrooms; building supply outlets; and other mass merchandisers. Masco Corporation was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About AAON

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, data centers, medical and pharmaceutical, and other commercial industries. It sells its products through a network of independent manufacturer representative organizations and internal sales force, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

