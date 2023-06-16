Head-To-Head Contrast: Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) versus Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $6.36 million 77.01 -$148.84 million ($1.39) -2.04 Adaptive Biotechnologies $185.31 million 6.75 -$200.19 million ($1.37) -6.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

70.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Autolus Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies 1 1 2 0 2.25

Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.02%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 59.17%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics N/A -64.42% -39.68% Adaptive Biotechnologies -105.87% -41.21% -23.38%

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells. The company was founded by Martin Pule in September 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

