Head to Head Analysis: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) versus Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Microsoft and Fortinet are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Microsoft and Fortinet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft 1 4 31 0 2.83 Fortinet 0 7 25 0 2.78

Microsoft presently has a consensus target price of $333.23, indicating a potential downside of 4.27%. Fortinet has a consensus target price of $72.30, indicating a potential downside of 1.75%. Given Fortinet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortinet is more favorable than Microsoft.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft 33.25% 38.98% 19.05% Fortinet 20.46% -282.54% 15.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microsoft and Fortinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Microsoft and Fortinet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft $198.27 billion 13.05 $72.74 billion $9.23 37.71 Fortinet $4.42 billion 13.08 $857.30 million $1.21 60.82

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Fortinet. Microsoft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortinet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Microsoft has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortinet has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Microsoft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Fortinet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Microsoft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Fortinet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Microsoft beats Fortinet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions. The Intelligent Cloud segment licenses SQL, Windows Servers, Visual Studio, System Center, and related Client Access Licenses; GitHub that provides a collaboration platform and code hosting service for developers; Nuance provides healthcare and enterprise AI solutions; and Azure, a cloud platform. It also offers enterprise support, Microsoft consulting, and nuance professional services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions; and training and certification on Microsoft products. The More Personal Computing segment provides Windows original equipment manufacturer (OEM) licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; Windows Commercial, such as volume licensing of the Windows operating system, Windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings; patent licensing; and Windows Internet of Things. It also offers Surface, PC accessories, PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and other devices; Gaming, including Xbox hardware, and Xbox content and services; video games and third-party video game royalties; and Search, including Bing and Microsoft advertising. The company sells its products through OEMs, distributors, and resellers; and directly through digital marketplaces, online stores, and retail stores. Microsoft Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration. The company also provides FortiSwitch product family that offers secure switching solutions for connecting customers their end devices; FortiAP product family, which provides secure wireless networking solutions; FortiExtender, a hardware appliance; FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers centralized network logging, analyzing, and reporting solutions; and FortiManager product family that provides centralized network logging, analyzing and reporting solutions. It offers FortiWeb product family provides web application firewall solutions; FortiMail product family that secure email gateway solutions; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; FortiClient that provides endpoint protection with pattern-based anti-malware, behavior-based exploit protection, web-filtering, and an application firewall; FortiAuthenticator, a zero trust access solution; FortiGate VM, a network firewall virtual appliance; FortiToken, product family for multi-factor authentication to safeguard systems, assets, and data; and FortiEDR/XDR, an endpoint protection solution that provides both machine-learning anti-malware protection and remediation. It provides security subscription, technical support, professional, and training services. It sells its security solutions to channel partners and directly to various customers in telecommunications, technology, government, financial services, education, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. It has strategic alliance with Linksys. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

