Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.54. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.53.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $38,700,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

