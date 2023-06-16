Barclays Trims Victrex (LON:VCT) Target Price to GBX 2,090

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,280 ($28.53) to GBX 2,090 ($26.15) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VCT. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($25.03) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($23.77) to GBX 1,590 ($19.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Stock Down 0.2 %

Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,467 ($18.36) on Tuesday. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,361 ($17.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.44). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,573.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,668.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,767.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Victrex Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,228.92%.

In other news, insider Martin Court acquired 600 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,530 ($19.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,180 ($11,486.49). In other Victrex news, insider Martin Court acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,530 ($19.14) per share, with a total value of £9,180 ($11,486.49). Also, insider Ian Melling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,518 ($18.99) per share, with a total value of £15,180 ($18,993.99). In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,609 shares of company stock worth $2,450,085. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Victrex

(Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.