Needham & Company LLC Increases ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $18.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACMR. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $626.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Insider Activity

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.25. ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887,188 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,694,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after buying an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $10,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,978.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 827,099 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Further Reading

