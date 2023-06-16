JMP Securities Increases ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $31.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACAD. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 209,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 8,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $155,849.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,680.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 209,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,800 shares of company stock worth $1,416,579. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,110,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $23,770,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $17,765,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.