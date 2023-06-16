Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Lowered to GBX 187 at Barclays

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 213 ($2.67) to GBX 187 ($2.34) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 225 ($2.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 199.40 ($2.49).

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 85.20 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £398.17 million, a PE ratio of -1,704.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 82.40 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 264.80 ($3.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.52.

In other Synthomer news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 20,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($27,527.53). Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

