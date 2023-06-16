Relx (LON:REL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,585 ($32.34) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($25.03) price target on Relx in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($33.16) price objective on Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($35.16) to GBX 2,840 ($35.54) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($37.06) price target on Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.79) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,547.13 ($31.87).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,619 ($32.77) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,559.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,475.73. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,064 ($25.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,735 ($34.22). The stock has a market cap of £49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3,117.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

