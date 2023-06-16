Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

AEHR stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 1.95. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,234.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,702 shares of company stock worth $2,943,633. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.