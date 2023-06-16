Yunji Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 20th (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, June 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 20th.

YJ opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $42.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.60. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 12.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yunji by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 63,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Yunji by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 596,669 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunji, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of social e-commerce platforms. It offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities.

