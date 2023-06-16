Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Saputo in a report released on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.71.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$26.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

