Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Saputo in a report released on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.71.
Saputo Price Performance
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Read More
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.