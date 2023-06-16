ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,400 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the May 15th total of 334,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180.5 days.

ATCO Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

ATCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACLLF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

