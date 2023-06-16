Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Up 42.6% in May

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the May 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Agfa-Gevaert Price Performance

Agfa-Gevaert stock opened at C$2.96 on Friday. Agfa-Gevaert has a one year low of C$2.83 and a one year high of C$2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.95.

About Agfa-Gevaert

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for workflow optimization, color management, screening, and print standardization; and security printing software solutions.

