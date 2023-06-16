Head-To-Head Survey: SPI Energy (SPI) & Its Peers

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) is one of 158 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SPI Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

SPI Energy has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.62, suggesting that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SPI Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 SPI Energy Competitors 1886 8153 16419 597 2.58

Valuation and Earnings

SPI Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 325.53%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 10.97%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares SPI Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $177.52 million -$33.42 million -1.08 SPI Energy Competitors $4.20 billion $865.60 million 20.01

SPI Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy. SPI Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy -19.25% -160.66% -15.68% SPI Energy Competitors -175.38% -42.05% -5.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of SPI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPI Energy competitors beat SPI Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of solar storage and electric vehicle solutions. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Energy Solutions, Solar Projects Development, Electric Vehicles, and Others. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.

