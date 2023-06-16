UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) versus Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Head-To-Head Comparison

UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF – Get Rating) and Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of UltraTech Cement shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get UltraTech Cement alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UltraTech Cement and Wienerberger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UltraTech Cement N/A N/A N/A $84.03 1.23 Wienerberger N/A N/A N/A $0.04 171.94

Profitability

UltraTech Cement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wienerberger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares UltraTech Cement and Wienerberger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UltraTech Cement N/A N/A N/A Wienerberger N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UltraTech Cement and Wienerberger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UltraTech Cement 0 0 0 1 4.00 Wienerberger 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

UltraTech Cement pays an annual dividend of $8.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Wienerberger pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. UltraTech Cement pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wienerberger pays out 333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UltraTech Cement is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

UltraTech Cement beats Wienerberger on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UltraTech Cement

(Get Rating)

UltraTech Cement Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and cement related products in India. It offers ordinary Portland cement, Portland blast furnace slag cement, Portland Pozzolana cement, white cement, and white cement-based products; and ready-mix concrete. The company also provides Tile Adhesive polymer under TILEFIXO, FLEX, HIFLEX,MYKROFILL, Seal & Dry water proofing products for kitchen balconies, chajjas, slope roofs, bathrooms, canal linings, swimming pools, and water tanks; Power Grout, an industrial grout for machine foundation, precast elements, and safety vaults; Readi Plast and Super Stucco, a plastering agent for internal and external walls; as well as liquid system for mortar and concrete modifier, repair mortars and concrete under the name of Basekrete and Microkrete. In addition, the company offers bed jointing material for AAC block, Fly Ash Bricks, and concrete blocks, and light weight block for masonry construction, and flooring screeds. Further, the company offers construction products for home builders; and value-added services that include technical advice during concreting, vaastu consultancy, various training programs, and other related services. UltraTech Cement Limited exports its products to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sri Lanka. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mumbai, India. UltraTech Cement Limited operates as a subsidiary of Grasim Industries Limited.

About Wienerberger

(Get Rating)

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for façades under the Terca brand, and ceramic façade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand. It also provides plastic pipes, pipe systems, and pipe fittings for sewage disposal and rainwater drainage; sanitation and heating technology; and supplying energy, gas, and drinking water under the Pipelife brand. Wienerberger AG was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for UltraTech Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UltraTech Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.