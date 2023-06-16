Head-To-Head Contrast: Halberd (HALB) versus Its Peers

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) is one of 361 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Halberd to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Halberd and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halberd N/A N/A -0.95 Halberd Competitors $113.84 million -$933,115.94 -92.20

Halberd’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Halberd. Halberd is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halberd 0 0 0 0 N/A Halberd Competitors 207 1248 3506 34 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings for Halberd and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 81.71%. Given Halberd’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Halberd has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Halberd and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halberd N/A N/A N/A Halberd Competitors -607.53% -76.77% -20.52%

Summary

Halberd beats its peers on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Halberd Company Profile

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

