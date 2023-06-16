Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Raised to $5.50 at TD Securities

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.87.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,030,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 75,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

