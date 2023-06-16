Truist Financial Lowers UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $580.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $465.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

