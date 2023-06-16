Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,100 ($38.79) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on OXIG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,720 ($34.03) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,600 ($32.53) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,955 ($36.97).
Oxford Instruments Trading Down 2.6 %
LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,600 ($32.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,611.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of GBX 1,686 ($21.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.10). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,710.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,474.04.
Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
