Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,100 ($38.79) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OXIG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,720 ($34.03) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,600 ($32.53) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,955 ($36.97).

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,600 ($32.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,611.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of GBX 1,686 ($21.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.10). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,710.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,474.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

