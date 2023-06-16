Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Petro Matad Stock Performance
Shares of Petro Matad stock opened at GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Petro Matad has a one year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 7.10 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of £44.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a current ratio of 17.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.25.
About Petro Matad
Read More
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.