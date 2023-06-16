Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.56) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Warehouse REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 86.80 ($1.09) on Wednesday. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 85.50 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.60 ($2.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £368.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

