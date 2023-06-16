Stifel Nicolaus Increases Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $82.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

