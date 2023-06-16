SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $28.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SGH stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 1.41. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $429.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,293 shares of company stock valued at $644,894 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,986,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 852,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after buying an additional 236,944 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.