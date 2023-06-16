Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $42.00 at Truist Financial

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Confluent Trading Down 0.2 %

CFLT opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. Confluent has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. Analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $605,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,897.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $605,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock worth $53,259,148 over the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Stories

